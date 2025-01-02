IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 5th Test 2024-25: India National Cricket Team takes on Australia National Cricket Team in the fifth and final match of the five-game Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney from January 03 onwards. The IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 match has a start time of 05:00 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 5th Test 2024-25. Gautam Gambhir Opens Up on India Captain Rohit Sharma’s Selection for IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025, Says ‘Will Look at the Wicket and Finalise It Tomorrow’.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-1 after an impressive win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the penultimate Test. The home side will be looking to make it 3-1 in the final Test and clinch the series. Even a draw at Sydney will result in Australia’s series win. For India, the work is cut-out. They need to win to draw the series. Otherwise, they will lose the BGT 2024-25. There have been reports of rifts within the team India camp which head coach Gautam Gambhir refuted. So, the visitors will be under a lot of pressure as they look to draw level in the series.

Meanwhile, in the IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked six players from India and five from Australia cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Why Is IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Called Pink Test? Check Out History and Reasons.

IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (IND) and Rishabh Pant (IND).

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) and Sam Konstas (AUS).

All-Rounders: Nitesh Kumar Reddy (IND), Washington Sundar (IND).

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and Pat Cummins (AUS).

IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Pat Cummins (vc).

IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

KL Rahul (IND), Rishabh Pant (IND), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Sam Konstas (AUS), Nitesh Kumar Reddy (IND), Washington Sundar (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and Pat Cummins (AUS).

