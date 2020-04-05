Inzamam-Ul-Haq or Samit Patel? Confused Twitterati Debate Over Who Could Be the Cricketer Linked to Sloppy Fall in Funny Cricket Video Shared by Ravi Bopara

Cricketer Slips and Fall While Running (Photo Credits: Twitter/@RaviBopara)

With no cricket games possible due to the lockdown amid the global coronavirus outbreak, sports personalities have taken to social media to engage with the fans and keep themselves busy while in self-isolation. Former England cricketer, Ravi Bopara, among the others, has been keeping his fans entertained with some funny tweets. The 34-year-old had earlier come up with a hilarious suggestion to decide the winners of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 after the league was suspended. And now Bopara has uploaded as funny video of a cricketer falling while running and has asked for suggestions from fans as to who are they reminded of on seeing the video. Ravi Bopara Comes Up With a Hilarious Suggestion As PSL 2020 is Postponed, Here's Why England Cricketer Feels Multan Sultans Should be Handed the Trophy.

The video is from a local cricket match in which two teams can be seen playing. In the video, a pair of batsmen can be seen running between the wickets when one hilariously slips and falls on his back. The batsmen, who falls is a little too healthy and can be seen running the double with the utmost difficulty.

The batsman, who slips and fall, is at the non-striker’s end. The batsman on strike hits and runs for a quick two. The ball is thrown towards the non-striker’s end where the over-healthy is running. He somehow completes the second run but hilariously falls on his back after slipping. Take a look at some reactions from the fans.

@Samitpatel21 without any doubt and any other answers are null and void — Chris Nash (@chrisnash23) April 5, 2020

Funniest thing I’ve seen on a cricket field — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) April 5, 2020

Are you talking about Samit Patel? 😂 pic.twitter.com/NyTFy88ml0 — Sohit Shaikh (@BeingSohit) April 5, 2020

Asked about who it reminds them of, fans were confused between former England spinner Samit Patel and former England captain Inzamam-ul-Haq. Both cricketers have been renowned for funny run-outs during their cricketing careers.

Inzamam — Jitendra Sharma (@Jitendr69865675) April 5, 2020

Inz from Pakistan — venkatesh (@venkate950555) April 5, 2020

Inzi bhai — Rahul Sharma (@OneRahul_Sharma) April 5, 2020

😂😂😂 — Samit Patel (@Samitpatel21) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, over 67, 000 people have died globally after contracting the pandemic while over a million have been infected by the virus. The spread of it has forced most countries into an indefinite period of lockdowns which has shattered the economy while also leaving lakhs without employment, income, proper food and shelter.