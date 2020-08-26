The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is just under a month away. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to release the schedule for the upcoming season. All the franchises are already in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and are waiting for the full IPL 2020 schedule. Reportedly, COVID-19 restrictions in Abu Dhabi, one of the venues for IPL 2020, is leading to delay in announcement of the schedule. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

The restrictions have been put in place following the spike in positive coronavirus cases in Abu Dhabi. Mandatory checks have put up at the border, and that is making moving into Abu Dhabi tedious. As per ESPNcricinfo report, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are likely to host 21 matches each and Sharjah 14 games.

"At the border, it's either a DPI test or a PCR test, and it's purely to protect the population of Abu Dhabi. Many hundreds of people are using the border every day, and it's certainly not a hassle or an issue," Matt Boucher, the CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket, told ESPNcricinfo. IPL 2020: Check out Full List of Coaches & Support Staff of all Eight Teams for Upcoming Edition of Indian Premier League.

"It just has to be, of course, tailored into the event schedule with rotational testing. But the teams need to be tested in accordance with the protocols of the event, the UAE government, and the BCCI protocols for the event. And if those are in line with the testing procedures at the border, then the facilitation will take place," he added.

"If Sunrisers Hyderabad is staying in Dubai, and playing in Abu Dhabi on a Wednesday, the team rotation for that test needs to take place 48 hours before they travel to Abu Dhabi. And they can then travel seamlessly back to Dubai. It shouldn't be a sticking point. Most Followed IPL Team on Instagram: MI, CSK, RCB, KKR and Others, Here Are Rankings Of Indian Premier League 2020 Franchises Based on Followers.

"The match schedule and the testing of the players need to be aligned. It's not an easy task, it needs to be thought out, it needs to be calculated, but the safety of the players and others is the most important thing. It's not an international border, it's a safety mechanism," Boucher said.

He added, "For example, if Mumbai are playing in Dubai on Wednesday, then 48 hours before that match they need to have the PCR test to return from Dubai. That will be facilitated by a VIP lane and Dubai police escorts and Abu Dhabi police escorts. Upon their return to the Abu Dhabi border, the police will already have all the negative test reports, and they will seamlessly come through the border via a VIP lane." The formation of IPL 2020 schedule was always going to be a challenge for BCCI. It is expected that the fixtures will be out before September.

