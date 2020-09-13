New Delhi, Sep 13: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Twitter on Sunday launched nine special team emojis, which can be activated by hashtags in English and six Indian languages.

"Through these nine emojis, fans will be able to show instant support to their favourite team. Fans will also be able to follow and participate in live conversations. Stay tuned for more updates and follow the opening game #MIvCSK this September 19 on Twitter," the microblogging site said in a statement. IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Keen to Win First Title Crown in 13th Attempt, Check Out Strengths & Weakness of Shreyas Iyer & Men.

Some of the hashtags that will unlock the team emojis are #OneFamily, #WhistlePodu, #PlayBold, #KorboLorboJeetbo, #SaddaPunjab, #OrangeArmy, #HallaBol, and #YehHaiNayiDilli.

Presenting the new #IPL2020 Twitter emojis👇Which team are you backing? Tell us with an emoji. pic.twitter.com/exsDfIBEoU — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) September 13, 2020

The 2020 season of the IPL starts on September 19 with MI facing Chennai Super Kings in a repeat of the 2019 final.

MI were to face CSK in the opening match of the original schedule as well, with the Wankhede Stadium being the venue on March 29. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed.

