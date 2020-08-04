Amid the reports of VIVO, Chinese cell phone maker, pulling out of the sponsorship of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020); Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has said he is “unaware of the development”. As per unconfirmed reports, VIVO has pulled out as title sponsor of IPL 2020 and will be back as partner from 2021 onwards to complete the five-year deal which was inked in 2018. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: As VIVO Pulls Out, Let’s Look at the Title Sponsors of Indian Premier League Over the Years.

‘‘I am not exactly aware of the development as there had been a bereavement in my family. You can check about it with Brijesh Patel (the IPL chairman) or Hemang Amin (COO of IPL),’’ Arun Dhumal, treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, was quoted as saying by Gulf News. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: VIVO Pulls Out of Upcoming Season; BCCI to Look for New Title Sponsor.

Interestingly, Dhumal was not part of the IPL Governing Council meeting following which it appeared that VIVO would continue as IPL 2020 sponsors. However after facing the criticism due to India-China tensions VIVO reportedly pulled out of the sponsorship. As per multiple reports, BCCI will soon float a new tender for the title sponsorship of the upcoming season. The sponsorship will be valid for current season only.

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to start on September 19 and will end on November 10. Earlier, the T20 league was scheduled to be held from March but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

