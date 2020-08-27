Ahead of the IPL 2020, the Kings XI Punjab has completed their six-day quarantine period and the team has now hit the nets along with the team. The official account of the Kings XI Punjab shared the video of the same on social media and also shared a few pictures along with it. The team had opted to sweat it out in the nets in the evening to beat the heat in UAE. Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals were the first ones to reach UAE and then stayed in the bio-secure bubble to avoid getting in touch with any kind of disease. IPL 2020: Players from Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals Set for First Net Session in Months After Completing 6-Day Quarantine.

Talking about the Kings XI Punjab, the team would be excited as they have had a new captain for the upcoming season in the form of KL Rahul who had scored 593 runs from 14 games. The team also has now hired Anil Kumble as the new coach in place of Mike Hesson. Now, let's have a look at the pictures and the video shared by KXIP.

Owing to the number of increasing cases in UAE, the BCCI has not yet announced the schedule for IPL 2020. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was supposed to happen in March 2020, but then got postponed due to the outspread of the coronavirus.

