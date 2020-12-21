IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin early next year and BCCI are planning to go ahead with the tournament with the current eight teams despite the talks of new franchises and a mega auction ahead of the new season. IPL 2020 concluded in November 2020 with Mumbai Indians winning the title for a record fifth time by comfortably defeating debutant finalists Delhi Capitals in the summit clash. IPL 2021: Adani Group, RPSG Emerge Favourites to Own Teams for Upcoming Indian Premier League Season.

According to a report from the Times of India, there is a very real chance that BCCI will give a go ahead for IPL 2021 to be played with the existing eight teams. There have been talks of the governing body adding another one or two teams to the cash-rich league but the decision is currently understood to be a hurried one.

The board is looking to bring in new teams from the 2022 edition onwards. However, the final decision over the addition of the new franchises will be made at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BCCI scheduled Ahmedabad on December 24. The addition of two new franchises is part of the AGM agenda and was floated around three weeks ago.

‘The BCCI could call for the bids in February or March or April - whenever they think the time is right. The adding of new franchises say stakeholders, will also add value to the 2021 edition once it becomes a talking point. That's the line of thought as of now,’ said the report from TOI.

Due to the recent conclusion of IPL 2020, BCCI won’t have to sweat over organising a mega-auction if the new franchises are added from the season 2022 season onwards. This also gives them ample time to float a tender to re-sell the title rights along with the prospect of floating the media rights tender for the IPL any time after October 2021.

