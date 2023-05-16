We are entering the closing stages of the group phase of the Indian Super League 2023 and with Gujarat Titans being the only qualified team for the play-offs so far, each game left now assumes greater significance. Third-placed Mumbai Indians take on fourth-ranked Lucknow Super Giants in an away tie with both teams stressing the fact that it is a must-win game. Mumbai has a negative net run rate and this could cause problems should they find themselves tied with other teams on points at the end of the group stage. With four wins in their last five matches, they have the momentum. Lucknow on the other hand lack consistency and home conditions do not generally mean an advantage. Lucknow Super Giants versus Mumbai Indians will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir Meets Rohit Sharma, Hugs Him Ahead of Crucial LSG vs MI Clash (Watch Video).

Nicholas Pooran scored a 13-ball 44 to power his side to a victory over Hyderabad in the last game. Marcus Stoinis and Prerak Mankad were the other top scorers and it is evident that the home side has the resources which can accelerate easily in the T20 format. Bowling is a bit of a concern though with the majority of the players having a high economy rate.

Surya Kumar Yadav has hit top form at the right moment for Mumbai and is coming off a century. Considered the best batsman in the format, the visitors will need him to fire once again while the other players can chip in around him. Piyush Chawla has been amongst the wickets this season for the Mumbai Indians and he along with Akash Madhwal will be the go-to bowler for Rohit Sharma.

When Is LSG vs MI Match 63 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Super Giants will be facing Mumbai Indians in their next IPL 2023 fixture on Tuesday, May 16. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Where To Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs MI Match 63 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The LSG vs MI match will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. LSG vs MI, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Clash at Ekana Stadium.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of LSG vs MI Match 63 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the LSG vs MI match. Expect a high-scoring game with Mumbai Indians claiming a win here.

