The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 player list, which will go under the hammer in the much-awaited mega auction. The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. For the second time in a row, the IPL auction will be held overseas. A total of 574 cricketers (366 Indian and 208 overseas players), including three from associate nations, will go under the hammer during the IPL 2025 mega auction on November 24 and 25.

The auction will see 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas cricketers. A total of 204 slots will be filled, with 70 slots available for overseas players. After the IPL 2025 player auction list was finalized by the BCCI, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player ever to be named in the auction player list. The rising youngster is the 491st name in the IPL 2025 player list and is positioned in the 68th set under the Uncapped batter category (UBA9).

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born on March 27, 2011. Hailing from Bihar, the rising cricketer has seen a meteoric rise in his cricket career. The promising left-handed batter made a good First-Class (FC) debut for Bihar earlier this year. Vaibhav has made 100 runs in five FC matches.

After making his FC debut, the youngster was named in the India A squad that faced Australia A in two multi-day red-ball games earlier this year. Vaibhav also made a superb 104 runs in the first match between India A and Australia A. The 13-year-old cricketer has also been included in India's squad for the Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024. After having a stellar rise, Vaibhav will be part of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction.

