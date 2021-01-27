Rajasthan will lock horns with Bihar in the fourth quarter-final clash of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The encounter takes place at the on Wednesday (January 27) at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have been brilliant in the on-going season and one can expect an exciting contest in the upcoming game. While Bihar topped the Plate Group with five wins in as many games, Rajasthan finished as the leader of Group D to finish among the top eight teams. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of BIH vs RJS match. Vishnu Solanki Does a MS Dhoni, Hits Helicopter Shot Off Last Ball as Baroda Beat Haryana by Eight Wickets in Quarter-Final.

Although Bihar have been impressive in the league stage, playing a star-studded Rajasthan team will be a different challenge. The likes of Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi have been magnificent so far and will like to make a mark with the ball once again. In the batting department, Bharat Sharma, skipper Ashok Menaria and Mahipal Lomror have handled the onus well. On the other hand, skipper Ashutosh Aman and Babul Kumar have been Bihar’s key players throughout this season. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Is Bihar vs Rajasthan Quarter-Final Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Bihar vs Rajasthan quarter-final match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports 1 and its HD substitute will live telecast the Bihar vs Rajasthan match while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Squads:

Bihar: Mangal Mahrour, Shasheem Rathour, Babul Kumar, S Gani, MD Rahmatullah, Akash Raj, Vikash Yadav(w), Anuj Raj, Samar Quadri, Ashutosh Aman(c), Mohit Kumar, Vikash Ranjan, Yashasvi Rishav, Sachin Kumar, Amod Yadav, Harsh Raj, Shashi Anand, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Suraj Kashyap, Rahul Kumar, Vikash Patel, Apurva Anand, Mohit Kumar

Rajasthan: Bharat Sharma(w), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Chandrapal Singh, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Akash Singh, Rajat Choudhary

