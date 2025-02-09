IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team take on each other in the second match of the three-match ODI series. India leads the series 1-0 and will be looking to seal it here in this fixture. The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 takes place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and has a start time of 01:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2025 T20 series in India but will IND vs ENG be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs ENG viewing option. 'Virat Kohli Is Fit and Available for Selection', Confirms Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025.

It was an easy outing for India in the series opener with Shubman Gill smashing 87 runs in chase of 249. Apart from him, Shreyas Iyer slammed 36-ball 59 as India took a lead in the series. With Virat Kohli fit to play the second ODI, chances are Yashasvi Jaiswal will have to warm the bench after making the debut. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Cuttack.

Is IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England T20I series 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of the IND vs ENG T20 match.

