Will Jasprit Bumrah play in ICC Champions Trophy 2025? This might be a question that the Indian cricket team might have to grapple with, especially with the marquee tournament not very far ahead. The premier pacer had a phenomenal time Down Under where he finished with 32 wickets in five matches and was deservedly named Player of the Series for his superb show. However, he did not bowl for a good part of the Sydney Test after sustaining an injury to his back, for which he had to rush to the hospital for scans. He did come back though but his absence from the bowling attack, especially in the second innings was something that proved to be lethal for the Indian cricket team. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to start on February 19 and India's squad is expected to be named by January 12. Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Indian Pacer Likely To Miss Majority of India vs England 2025 T20I and ODI Series Due to Back Spasms.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the 31-year-old has consulted Dr Rowan Schouten, an orthopaedic surgeon from New Zealand for treatment post the injury in the Sydney Test. "The surgeon is in touch with BCCI’s medical team and the selectors are expected to be informed," the report stated. The Indian selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar will sweat on the fitness of the pacer who, the reports further adds, will be included in India's provisional squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but will only feature in the competition if his return to bowling is 'pain-free.' It has to be noted that Dr Schouten was the same surgeon who had earlier treated the pacer. 'Don't Kill the Golden Goose' Mohammad Kaif Suggests BCCI to 'Think Twice' Before Appointing Jasprit Bumrah as Permanent Team India Captain (See Post).

Jasprit Bumrah had a memorable time at the 2023 ODI World Cup where he finished with 20 wickets in 11 matches, with best figures of 4/39. Mohammed Shami's fitness will also be assessed after the BCCI provided an update on the pacer before the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test, which also stated that he was out of consideration for selection in the fourth and fifth games of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule was announced in 2024 after a deadlock between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the venue with the Indian cricket team unwilling to travel to the host nation Pakistan for the competition. The ICC finally opted for a hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Dubai being picked as the venue where the Indian cricket team will play their matches.

