Javed Miandad Mocks Young Pakistan Cricketers; ‘Care About Hairstyles? Go Do Movies’, Says Former Captain

Cricketers these days do a lot more than just playing cricket. With fans following them everywhere, including on social media, cricketers are expected to groom themselves and be fit while also playing good cricket and performing well. But according to cricket legend and former Pakistan batsman, Javed Miandad, upcoming cricketers should focus more on their game than on appearance and hairstyle. They put a price on their wicket and try to perfect their line and lengths before trying to become popular. “Upcoming cricketers shouldn’t be concerned about their hairstyles etc and if they do, then movies are the right place for them,” said Miandad. Ahmed Shehzad Trolled for Saying 'I Have Tried My Best in This IPL', Kevin Pietersen Also Has a Hilarious Banter With Pakistan Cricketer During Instagram Live Video Session.

“They should not throw away their wickets... they should take their time in the middle and enjoy themselves,” Miandad said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. “Same thing goes for bowlers. They should just concentrate on their line and lengths. They should go to the nets alone and practice deliveries. This will mean you are very dedicated to your game.

“One shouldn’t take five people along with him for a session and have everything taken care for him,” added the former Pakistan head coach and commentator. “Also, they shouldn’t care about sun, rain or how they appear after practising. Upcoming cricketers shouldn’t be concerned about their hairstyles etc and if they do, then movies are the right place for them,” said Miandad.

“We never used to care how we used to look on the cricket field. But after the match ends, do whatever you want to do. Sportspersons are role models for young kids and they copy whatever their idols do. One should be careful about what kind of example they are setting for the younger fanbase.”

Miandad, who is the only cricketer other than Sachin Tendulkar, to appear in six cricket World Cups played over 357 international matches for Pakistan and scored over 15, 000 runs. He was one of best of his generation and was popular for his unconventional batting and captaincy style.

He has been very vocal about the current state of cricket in his homeland but praised Indian captain Virat Kohli. The 63-year-old has been an avid admirer of the Indian skipper and in his YouTube channel revealed the qualities he admires of Kohli.

“Whenever he wants to score, he can. He is powerful and has the ability to clear the ropes easily,” Miandad said. “But the best thing about him is that he is humble. It is visible that he loves his cricket a lot and respects his fellow cricketers a lot.”

“I have seen his conduct and he is friendly with the opposition also. I have played cricket at the same level, I can say this. Indian cricketers are now said to be aggressive. But there has to be some aggression on the field. However, there has to be a limit.”