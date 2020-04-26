Jofra Archer Loses His 2019 Cricket World Cup Medal After Moving to New Flat, Says ‘Have Gone Mad Looking for It’

Jofra Archer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

England’s rising pace sensation Jofra Archer revealed that he has lost his 2019-World Cup medal after moving to a new flat recently. The right-arm pacer, who played a crucial role in guiding England to their maiden title, said that he used to hang the prestigious medal off a portrait in his old house. However, when he shifted to the new place, he also only found out portrait but not the medal. Well, winning a World Cup is arguably the biggest achievement for any international cricket. Hence, the 25-year old bowler has 'gone mad' searching for the medal in his new flat. This Day That Year: When Jofra Archer Announced Himself to IPL With Match Winning Debut Performance Against Mumbai Indians.

"I had it hanging off a portrait someone did for me and sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that. I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall but there's no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week but I still haven't managed to find it. I know it should be in the house so I will keep eyes out for it but I've gone mad looking for it already." Archer said to BBC.

Archer was just a veteran of mere two ODIs when he played his first World Cup match. In fact, he wasn’t picked even in the initial World Cup squad. However, he replaced David Willey and enjoyed a sensational run in the tournament. He scalped 20 wickets from the 11 matches and the highest wicket-taker of his side. He even bowled the crucial super over against New Zealand in the finals to help England clinch their maiden 50-over World Cup title.