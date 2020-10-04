Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings will take each other on in match 18 of Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 4, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams have had a dismal campaign until now, losing three of their four games and as a result, are the bottom two teams in the IPL 2020 points table. Meanwhile, KXIP skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to bat first. KXIP cs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Kings XI Punjab have been unlucky this season as the KL Rahul led-side have suffered several near-losses this season but would be hoping that they can turn-around their fortunes against a team, who themselves are finding wins difficult to come by. The three-time champions are on a three-game losing run with their batting unit letting them down. So the MS Dhoni-led side will look to change their approach in this game and get themselves off the foot of the points table. Mohammed Shami on Verge of Completing 50 Wickets in Indian Premier League, Could Achieve Milestone During KXIP vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Match.

KXIP vs CSK Teams and Playing XI

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla.

The pitch in Dubai has traditionally favoured the batsmen and this trend is expected to continue in this game as well. The temperature will be above 30 degrees, so stamina of the players will be testes in this game and with dew likely to play a role, it will be interesting to see how both teams will approach the game.

The two teams have met each other 21 times in the Indian Premier League with the CSK holding the upper hand in the head-to-head record. The three-time champions have recorded 12 victories in this fixture to KXIP’s nine wins. Both teams won a game each when they face each other in the last edition.

