Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on each other in the 50th game of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of the match. Kings XI Punjab is placed on number four of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with 12 points in their kitty. Out of the 12 games played by the teams, six of them have been won by KL Rahul’s men and they lost an equal number of games. A win here would for Kings XI Punjab would take them closer to the playoffs. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

A win here for Rajasthan Royals would only mean that the points table would get more interesting. RR is placed on number six of the IPL 2020 points table with 10 points in their kitty. Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals have played 12 games so far in the IPL 2020. The team has won five games and lost seven of them. Since the Rajasthan Royals have nothing to lose they would want to give out their best for the fixture and would be aiming to have the last laugh. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

KXIP vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 50 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can catch the live action of Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the KXIP vs RR match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Select and Star Sports 1 Select HD channels with English commentary. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi will be providing live-action in Hindi. Fans can also enjoy the live action of all IPL matches on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

KXIP vs RR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 50 on Disney+ Hotstar

All IPL matches are also shown live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the KXIP vs RR IPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar to catch the live action of all IPL 2020 matches. Subscription can be completed by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

The teams winning the toss would be wanting to chase first. Also, Abu Dhabi has bigger boundaries and the spinners will also come into the equation. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

