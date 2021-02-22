Quetta Gladiators will aim to register their first victory of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 when they take on Lahore Qalandars in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday (February 22). While Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets in their opening game, Gladiators suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket loss to Karachi Kings in their previous fixture. Given the form of both teams, Sohail Akhtar’s Qalandars will take the field as favourites whereas Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co should look to fill the loopholes. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for LAH vs QUE match. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Shaheen Afridi shone for Qalandars in their opening game – delivering an economical spell and scalping three wickets in the process. With the bat, Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Khan were the stand-out performers as Lahore crossed the line with nine balls to spare. On the other hand, Gladiators were let down by their batting line-up comprising Tom Banton, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azam Khan. Although Chris Gayle showed some fight – scoring 39, Quetta got bundled out for 121. Their bowlers also couldn’t do much as Karachi crossed the line with more than six overs to spare. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

LAH vs QUE, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Azam Khan (QUE) and Ben Dunk (LAH) must be your keepers for this clash.

LAH vs QUE, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Sohail Akhtar (LAH), Tom Banton (QUE) and Chris Gayle (QUE) must be your batsmen.

LAH vs QUE, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – David Wiese (LAH), Mohammad Nawaz (QUE) and Mohammad Hafeez (LAH) must be the all-rounder in your team.

LAH vs QUE, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mohammad Hasnain (QUE), Rashid Khan (LAH) and Shaheen Afridi (LAH) must be your bowlers.

LAH vs QUE, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Azam Khan (QUE), Ben Dunk (LAH), Sohail Akhtar (LAH), Tom Banton (QUE), Chris Gayle (QUE), David Wiese (LAH), Mohammad Nawaz (QUE), Mohammad Hafeez (LAH), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE), Rashid Khan (LAH), Shaheen Afridi (LAH)

Shaheen Afridi (LAH) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Rashid Khan (LAH) can be selected as vice-captain.

