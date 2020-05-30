Live Cricket Streaming of Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020, MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks: Get Free Telecast Details of MTB vs IS With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The sixth match of the Vanuatu T10 league 2020 will see a battle between MT Bulls and Ifira Sharks. The match will be played on Saturday (May 30) at the Hybrid Oval of Vanuatu Cricket Ground. The Sharks have won one out of the two games they played while the Bulls have played three matches so far and registered a solitary victory. Also, the last time these two sides locked horns in the ongoing tournament, the Sharks registered a four-wicket win. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other match details of MTB vs IS match. Live Cricket Matches Resume in Vanuatu, Fans Can Watch Streaming Online on Vanuatu Cricket’s Facebook Page.

Vanuatu T10 league 2020 is one of those cricket tournaments around the world which are being played after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Three teams which are participating in the T10 tournament are Ifira Sharks, MT Bulls and Mighty Efate Panthers. Each team will participate in six matches and the leader of the points table at the end will lift the trophy. As, all the games in the tournament are being played on Sundays. So, all the sides are getting ample rest and time to develop their strategies. Now, we’ll look at the live streaming of the game.

When to Watch MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Match 6 of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 will be played between MT Bulls and Ifira Sharks. The game will take place on May 30, 2020 (Saturday) at the Hybrid Oval and is scheduled to begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 03:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the Vanuatu Blast T10 League in India as there are no broadcasters available. But fans can still catch the live action of the MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks match on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020?

Fans can live stream the opening match of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League between MT Bulls and Ifira Sharks on the official Facebook page of the Vanuatu Cricket Association as well as on VBTC. Viewers should keep an eye on the SportsTiger mobile app as well sportstiger.com as may also live stream the MTB vs MFE clash. Fans can also follow the Twitter account of Vanuatu cricket for live score updates.

Squads

MT Bulls: Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.

Ifira Sharks: Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Brenan Meyer.