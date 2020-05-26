Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Grenadine Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers: Get Free Telecast Details of GRD vs LSH With Match Time in India

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Grenadine Divers will face La Soufriere Hikers in match 13 of the 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League. The Grenadine Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers match Vincy Premier T10 League will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 26, 2020 (Tuesday). Both teams have played two matches each but while the La Soufriere Hikers have three, Grenadine Divers have won just one in four matches. La Soufriere are placed second in the Vincy Premier T10 League with six points and are just two behind leaders Salt Pond Breakers, who have won all four games. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the GRD vs LSH encounter, should scroll down. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

La Soufriere Hikers’ only defeat in Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 have come against the Salt Pond Breakers, who beat them by 25 runs. But the Hikers bounced back with an 11-run win against Fort Charlotte Strikers in their very next game and will be eager to extend the winning run. Grenadine Divers, on the other, have just two points and are placed second from bottom. Their only win have come against Charlotte Strikers and they will have to win more to stay alive in the tournament.

When to Watch for Grenadine Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Grenadine Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers match 13 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. The match will take place on May 26 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) or 08:30 local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Grenadine Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

There will be no live telecast for the Grenadine Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers match as there are no broadcasters available for the Vincy Premier T10 League in India. But fans can still catch live action of the tournament on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Grenadine Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

The Grenadine Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers match in Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be live-streamed on FanCode app as well as on the FanCode website. meanwhile, fans in the Caribbean Island can follow the match live on SportsMax.

Squad

Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.