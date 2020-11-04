Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 Qualifier 1. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 5, 2020. Mumbai Indians under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and with few games led by Kieron Pollard finished with 18 points on top, while Delhi Capitals led by Shreyas Iyer is at the 2nd spot with 16 points. MI will enter this game with a defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while DC won against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous encounter. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs DC Dream11 team prediction IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 along with tips to pick best fantasy playing XI. MI vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

The winner from the upcoming MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match will directly reach the final, while the loser will have one more chance to make when they will face either SRH or RCB in the eliminator on November 8, 2020. Rohit Sharma led the side in the previous game and now he is fit to continue as captain for the remaining matches. Speaking about MI vs DC head to head record in IPL, Mumbai leads by 14-12.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for MI vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock (MI).

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen and they should be Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shreyas Iyer (DC) and Shikhar Dhawan (DC).

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match fantasy team should be Kieron Pollard (MI) and Marcus Stoinis (DC).

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Anrich Nortje (DC), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Ravichandran Ashwin (DC).

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Quinton de Kock (MI), Kieron Pollard (MI), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Anrich Nortje (DC), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin (DC).

Quinton de Kock (MI) should be selected as captain for your MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Dream11 team. While Marcus Stoinis (DC) can be elected as vice-captain.

