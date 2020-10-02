MS Dhoni has been the most capped players in the history of IPL and has gone to surpass Suresh Raina as he made an appearance in Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. The IPL 2020 game number 14 had CSK captain featuring in the 194th game. The Chennai Super Kings captain becomes the first player to have featured in the most number of games and thus surpassed Suresh Raina in the process. Needless to say that the fans were quite excited to see MS Dhoni in action and praised the CSK captain for becoming the most captained player in the history of the IPL. Talking about the game, Sunrisers Hyderabad has won the toss and the team elected to bat first. CSK vs SRH Live Score Updates.

The SRH has posted a total of 164 runs. It was Priyam Garg who scored 51 runs in the game and displayed nerves of steel. As of now, Chennai Super Kings have already lost one wicket as Bhuvneshwar Kumar made way to the pavilion on the score of 1 run. He played six balls and made way to the pavilion. Talking about the reacts from the fans, let's have a look at te reactions by fans below:

The Sunrisers Hyderabad had lost a couple of quick wickets that caused them a slipup. But in then, in the end, it was Priyam Garg who walked away with the pie.

