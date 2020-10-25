MS Dhoni thanked all Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans for their support throughout the years and also for sticking with the team despite a difficult season in IPL 2020. CSK lie at the bottom of IPL 2020 points table with only three wins in 11 games and are virtually out of the contention for the playoffs but the fans have still kept the support and backed the team to come good. Dhoni acknowledged the support and said CSK were lucky to have such a fan base that understands the team and their cricket. MS Dhoni To Retire From IPL? Netizens Speculate After CSK Captain Gifts Jersey to Pandya Brothers & Jos Buttler.

Dhoni, along with Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar and Murali Vijay, was talking at an online fan session when he was asked to say something about the CSK fan base and the fan community. Despite a poor season, CSK fans have backed their team to the tilt and have shown their support towards the men in yellow. Dhoni said that CSK fans were among the very few fan base that understands the game. ‘MS Dhoni a Fantastic Finisher of the Game’, Says Australian Batswoman Grace Harris.

He also praised the fans for sticking with the team despite a bad season in Indian Premier League season 13. “When you go through a rough patch that’s the time the fans that are sticking to you are the real fans,” said the CSK captain in a video on Chennai Super Kings’ YouTube channel.

Dhoni also accepted that like the fans, the players have also been left disappointed with the poor performance this season and praised the fans for their constructive criticism instead of abusing the players. He admitted that CSK, apart from their poor performances, have also been unlucky in unfavourable conditions. “Irrespective of where we are playing or who we are playing, the fans have always been there and that’s the good thing about having real fans,” said the 39-year-old.

CSK and Dhoni, meanwhile, will hope to taste their first victory after a hat-trick of losses when they play Southern India rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020. CSK were beaten by 37 runs in their previous meeting against RCB earlier this season and will hope for revenge this time around.

