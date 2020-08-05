Johannesburg, August 5: The schedule for the third edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) is set to be decided in mid-august.

For the past two seasons, MSL has been played in the months of November and December, however, this year, its fate hangs in balance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic and we need to be careful before we announce that something will happen and then we may have to postpone it," CSA's acting chief executive Dr Jacques Faul told ESPNcricinfo.

"To host the MSL, we probably need international travel to be permitted. And we can't start looking for a sponsor or trying to secure a broadcaster until we know when we will be hosting it," he added.

South Africa's cricket calendar remains tattered as recently it was announced that team's tour of West Indies has been postponed indefinitely.

The series was initially set to be held in the Caribbean Islands between July 23 and August 16 and would have involved two Tests and five T20Is. Earlier, South Africa's tour of Sri Lanka in June was also put on hold due to the ongoing crisis.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith had earlier pointed towards November as a possible date for normalcy to return. He had hinted that CSA will try to reschedule series, which were postponed because of coronavirus, from that month onwards.

"Probably from November onwards, if all goes well with the pandemic, it's going to be a really busy period for South African cricket; probably playing in times that we haven't played before and trying to cram in a lot of the missed tours that have taken place," Smith had said during a videoconference.

