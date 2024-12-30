New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast in India: Hosts New Zealand take on Sri Lanka in the second of the three-match T20Is series. New Zealand are leading the series 1-0 after winning the opening match. The home side registered a win from behind to beat Sri Lanka by eight runs. Meanwhile, for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka free live streaming online and live telecast in India details you can scroll down. NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2024: Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, and Jacob Duffy Star For Hosts As New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka by Eight Runs.

Set a target of 173 runs to win, Sri Lanka looked comfortable chasing it down after the openers added 121 for the first wicket in 13.3 overs. Pacer Jacob Duffy not only removed the opening pair but picked two more wickets in one over to leave Sri Lanka at 121/3 from 121/0. After the triple jolt, Sri Lanka tried to recover in the next few overs and thus the scoring rate slowed down a bit.

Just when Sri Lanka tried to accelerate the visitors three more wickets with two in one over which included the crucial wicket of Pathum Nissanka who scored 90 off just 60 balls. With four wickets in hand and 14 required off the last over, Sri Lanka lost two wickets on the first two balls and the tail were left with an uphill task with New Zealand eventually winning by eight runs.

When is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team 2nd T20 2024 takes place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday, December 30 and has a start time of 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2024 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024-25 series in India. So fans in India can watch NZ vs SL 2nd T20I live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels. For NZ vs SL viewing option online, scroll down. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2024 Highlights.

How to Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2024 Free Live Streaming Online?

Sony Sports Network holds the digital rights for the NZ vs SL T20I series and the NZ vs SL 2nd T20I 2024 live streaming will be available on its OTT SonyLiv. Fans can also watch NZ vs SL live streaming online on Amazon Prime Video in India. There is no NZ vs SL free live streaming online available in India and fans will need a subscription fee to watch the match on both these platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 07:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).