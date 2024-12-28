New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The NZ vs SL first T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played at the Bay Oval on December 28. In their recent match up Sri Lanka and New Zealand drew the T20I series while the Asian side won both ODI and Test series against the Kiwis in Sri Lanka. this week. The Islanders are coming into this game following a 2-0 loss in the Test series in South Africa earlier this month while the Kiwis have also fared poorly against the English opponents. Both sides will look to end the 2024 year with a win. New Zealand Cricket Board Announces Mitchell Santner As Kane Williamson’s Successor for White-Ball Captaincy (Watch Video)

The New Zealand national cricket team will be looking for a big change and handed Mitchell Snatner captaincy. Known for his tactical prowess and consistency, Santner could be vital for the side and his captaincy will be key in shaping New Zealand's fortunes in the near future. The 'new' team has a perfect mix of experience and youth. Yet all eyes will be on Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, who have been instrumental in recent years.

As for the Sri Lanka national cricket team, the side arrives in New Zealand brimming with confidence after impressive wins at home. But the T20 format on pacey and bouncy pitches will be a different challenge. Charith Asalanka, leading the side, will look to inspire his team to adapt quickly to these conditions. Captain Charith Asalanka will once again look to take control and inspire his side to victory. while the opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis has been vital for the Asian side. They have provided perfect starts for to the team under pressure or even setting a target. Check out toss winners, commentary and scorecard of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2024.

Squads for NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2024

New Zealand national cricket team:

Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith.

Sri Lanka national cricket team:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal. Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana.