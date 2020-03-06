On This Day: When Sachin Tendulkar Scored His First Runs in ODIs vs New Zealand in 1990

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits : Twitter)

We all know how big a name Sachin Tendulkar is and his record in international cricket is nothing but staggering. From being the highest run-scorer in a single World Cup to becoming the first batsman to hit an ODI double ton, the Master Blaster gave the many memorable moments in One Day Internationals. However, do you when the tale of Tendulkar’s ravishing ODI career started? Well, it was this day only (March 6) back in 1990 when the 16-year old star scored his first runs in ODI cricket and a sensational career went underway. Moreover, he was dismissed for ducks in his first two ODI innings but what happened after that is just a fairy tale. Fans Recall Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 During India vs Pakistan 2003 Cricket World Cup.

The occasion was the fourth match of a triangular series among India, New Zealand and Australia in New Zealand. Losing their first two games of the series, Mohammad Azharuddin-led India were under the pump in their third game against Kiwis. However, the game went on to witness the first glimpses of Tendulkar’s blitzes in ODI cricket.

Batting at number six at that time, the Mumbai-born batsman came into bat when India were tottering at 93/4. However, the young sensation adapted aggressive approach the Kiwi bowlers from the outset. He batted valiantly against the likes of Sir Richard Hadlee and Danny Morrison and scored 36 runs off mere 39 deliveries. His efforts proved to be fruitful as India piled up 221 runs in the first inning and later won the game by one run.

Sensational Journey!!

Imagine scoring 2 ducks in first 2 ODIs & still ended up scoring 18k+ runs. Somebody rightly said it’s not about how you start it’s how you finish. @sachin_rt _/\_ pic.twitter.com/dI3wp4spof — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 6, 2020

The Moment!!

Today in 1990 @sachin_rt scored his first ODI run (after scoring 2 ducks in his first 2 ODIs) pic.twitter.com/vv1YUKKTU2 — Vedavati S (@VinuVeda) March 6, 2020

30 Years Ago!!

Tendulkar's First Runs in ODIs🔥#OnThisDay in 1990 V New Zealand. After 2 ducks in his First Two ODIs, 16Yrs Old @sachin_rt scored His First ODI Runs and The Journey of 18426 runs began. How Old Were You When Sachin Tendulkar Played This Inning..?🤔pic.twitter.com/T3tqOwjEk8 — Sachin🇮🇳 Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) March 6, 2020

Fans Recall The Knock!!

Today in 1990 @sachin_rt scored his first ODI run (after scoring 2 ducks in his first 2 ODIs) pic.twitter.com/vv1YUKKTU2 — Vedavati S (@VinuVeda) March 6, 2020

Many cricket fans and pundits were impressed by Sachin’s performance and hailed him as a future star. However, what the batsman went to achieve was beyond expectations. He finished his career with 18426 runs in 463 ODIs which are most for many payer. Also, his tally of 49 ODI centuries is the maximum by any cricketer and no one has been able to come close to his record yet.

Sachin brought curtains to his illustrious career in 2013 and gave a breather to many bowlers around the world. However, the blitzes of Sachin’s vintage cover drive and classic straight drive is still fresh in the minds of the fans.