New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast in India: Sri Lanka tour to New Zealand for their white-ball tour. The tour comprises three T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand 2024 begins with three-match T20Is and apparently after that the two teams will lock horns in the ODIs. In the build up to the T20I series, Sri Lanka played two practice matches and have won both. New Zealand Cricket Icon Tim Southee To Captain Sharjah Warriorz in ILT20 Season 3.

The first two T20Is will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and then for the final T20I fixture the teams will travel to Nexton. The ODI series opener will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington before teams move to Hamilton for the second ODI at Seddon Park. The NZ vs SL 3rd ODI will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland. Mitchell Santner will lead the Kiwis as he replaces Kane Williamson as white-ball captain. Sri Lanka Squad Announced: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns for ODI Series Against New Zealand.

How to Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024 Live Telecast in India?

In India, Sony Sports Pictures Network have the broadcast rights of international cricket matches in New Zealand. So, NZ vs SL 2024 live telecast in India will be available on Sony Sports channels. The NZ vs SL matches will most likely be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels in India. For NZ vs SL viewing option online, continue reading.

How to Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming Online in India?

With Sony Sports Pictures Network having the broadcast rights of NZ vs SL 2024, the live streaming online will be available on its OTT platform SonyLiv app and website. The NZ vs SL live streaming online will be available on Amazon Prime Video as well. Fans will have to subscribe to services to watch NZ vs SL live streaming on both the platforms.

