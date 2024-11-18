The Australia national cricket team outclassed the Pakistan national cricket team in the third T20I of the three-match series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The host secured a dominant seven-wicket victory over the visitors. Speedster Aaron Hardie's three-wicket haul, followed by Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten half-century helped Australia to whitewash Pakistan. After winning the third T20I, the Josh Inglis-led Australia whitewashed the Pakistan cricket team 3-0 in the three-match T20I series. Earlier, the Green Shirts won the historic ODI series 2-1, becoming the first Asian side to win two ODI series in Australia. Aaron Hardie Brings Out Celebrappeal After Trapping Pakistan Stand-in Captain Salman Ali Agha LBW During AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

While chasing 118 runs, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis played a match-winning knock of 61, followed by crucial contributions from captain Josh Inglis (27) and opener Jake Fraser-McGurk (18) as the host secured a one-sided victory over Pakistan.

Aaron Hardie's Three-Wicket Haul Bundles out Pakistan for 117

Earlier in the match, Australian pacers broke the back of Pakistan's batting attack. Aaron Hardie took a three-wicket haul. Hardie took key wickets of stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha, Abbas Afridi, and Usman Khan. He was well supported by fellow pacers Xavier Bartlett (1/25), Spencer Johnson (2/24), and Nathan Ellis (1/20). Leg spinner Adam Zampa bagged two wickets as the visitors were all out for just 117 runs in 18.1 overs. For Pakistan, Babar Azam top-scored with 41 runs. Shaheen Afridi Plays MS Dhoni-Like Helicopter Shot Against Aaron Hardie During AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Marcus Stoinis' Match-Winning Fifty Guides Hosts to Seven-Wicket Win

While chasing the small target, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis slammed 61 runs off 27 balls, including five fours and as many sixes. The all-rounder remained unbeaten and helped Australia to chase down the target in 11.2 overs. The host won the three-match T20I series 3-0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).