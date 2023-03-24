Afghanistan (AFG) and Pakistan (PAK) will engage in a historic three-match T20I series, with the first match lined up on March 24 (Friday) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match will commence at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 09:00 pm IST. Afghanistan are the official hosts for the series, though all three matches will be played at a neutral venue in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Afghanistan are coming off a T20I series win against UAE. Meanwhile, Pakistan played their last T20I match against England at the 2022 T20 World Cup final. The two teams played their last T20I against each other in the 2022 Asia Cup, which was one of the thrilling encounters of the tournament. The game went down the wire, with Pakistan winning by one wicket. This will be the first bilateral T20I series between the two Asian nemeses. The two teams have faced each other in three T20Is in multi-nation events and Pakistan are clearly dominating with three wins. AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Sharjah.

Afghanistan has named a full-fledged squad for the series against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan rested its senior players, including skipper Babar Azam and Speedster Shaheen Afridi. Afghanistan's Spin maestro Rashid Khan will be leading the hosts, whereas, Shadab Khan replacing Babar Azam for this series, will be the captain of Pakistan. Veteran all-rounder, Imad Wasim, who had been overlooked by the selection committee for a while now, has been called back into Pakistan's squad along with young picks like Tayab Tahir, Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah. Though Pakistan will feature a comparatively novice side, the inclusion of returnee Imad Wasim, explosive batter Azam khan and pace star Ihsanullah makes them favourites for the upcoming clash. Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Likely to Remain Host Nation, India's Matches to Be Held at Overseas Venue, Says Report.

When Is PAK vs AFG 1st T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The PAK vs AFG first T20I of the three-match series will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on March 24 (Friday). The match will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 09:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PAK vs AFG 1st T20I 2023?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the PAK vs AFG three-match T20I series 2023 will not be available in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can catch the live action online and for that, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of PAK vs AFG 1st T20I 2023?

FanCode app will provide the Live Streaming of the AFG vs PAK three-match T20I series 2023 in India. Fans with FanCode subscriptions can watch the Live Streaming of the PAK vs AFG 1st T20I in India.

