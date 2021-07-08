England and Pakistan will face each other in a three-game One Day International series. The 1st ODI 2021 will be played at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff, Wales on July 08, 2021 (Thursday). Both sides will be aiming to start the series with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs PAK 1st ODI 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. England New Squad for ODI Series vs Pakistan: Ben Stokes to Lead, Hosts Include 9 Uncapped Players.

England suffered a huge setback ahead of the series as seven members from the squad – three players and four management members – tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, the Three Lions announced a new 18-man squad, including nine uncapped players who will be led by Ben Stokes. Meanwhile, Pakistan are heading into the series high on confidence after defeating Zimbabwe in the T20 and Test series. Ben Stokes to Captain England Against Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is After Three English Players Test COVID-19 Positive.

England vs Pakistan 1st ODI, Match Time and Venue as per IST

England vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff, Wales. The game is scheduled to be held on July 08, 2021 (Thursday) and will begin at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 05:00 pm Pakiistan time.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs Pakistan 1st ODI, Match in India and Pakistan

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the England vs Pakistan 1st ODI on Sony Sports Network, who are the official broadcasters. So fans need to tune into Sony Six SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch the live telecast on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

How To Watch England vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow the England vs Pakistan series online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match online for fans in India. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can watch the game live on the official streaming platform of PTV Sports

