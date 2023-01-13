New Zealand (NZ) tour of Pakistan (PAK) is almost due to conclude as the two teams will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on January 13 (Friday) at the sole venue of the whole outing, National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. The match is scheduled to begin at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). As both the teams won a match apiece thus far, the third ODI slated on Friday, will be the series decider. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Karachi.

New Zealand handed over a humbling defeat of 79 runs to Pakistan in the second ODI on Wednesday to level the series. With an average 262 run target, Babar Azam and Co. followed their typical pattern of chasing the total by taking the game deep, which eventually landed the side in a pit of defeat. Earlier, Pakistan chased down an almost similar total in the first ODI with utter ease and had won the series opener by six wickets.

For hosts, bowling has been their forte in the series. New Zealand, who looked cruising safely to a total of above 300 run mark at one stage in second ODI, were gagged by the efficient spell from Muhammad Nawaz who scalped four wickets out of the blue. Muhammad Naseem continued his wicket-taking spree in the second ODI as he took three wickets. Apart from Devon Conway and skipper Kane Williamson's knock, the New Zealand batting showed no improvement in the second ODI as well. However, the bowlers came to New Zealand's rescue and saved the series loss. The visitors will be looking to wind up the tour on high note while Pakistan will put every effort to avoid the humiliation at home and win the series.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 3rd ODI of the series at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi. The match will commence at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 02:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network Channels to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match Live Telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match on PTV Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2023?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network , will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the Live Streaming of PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 online.

