Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After a win in the ODI series, the Pakistan national cricket team registered a commanding win in the opening T20I of the three-match series against the host Zimbabwe cricket team. The second T20I will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. With Salman Ali Agha as the stand-in captain, the Pakistan side was clinical in the first match and expected to field a similar playing XI for the second match. PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Cricket Match in Bulawayo.

Both sides have faced each other 19 times in the shortest format of the game, with the Pakistan side winning 17 of those encounters. With many star players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah having rested for the three-match T20I series, a new-look Pakistan cricket team will aim to put on a strong show against the host Zimbabwe national cricket team. Haris Rauf Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker for Pakistan in T20Is; Achieves Historic Milestone During PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024.

Squads:

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Squad: Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram.

Pakistan National Cricket Team Squad: Salman Agha(c), Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan(w), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haseebullah Khan, Arafat Minhas, Qasim Akram, Aamer Jamal, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hasnain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).