Delhi Capitals strengthened their hopes of making it to the playoffs with an important and impressive 17-run win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 on Monday, May 16. Rishabh Pant's side found their heroes in Mitchell Marsh and Shardul Thakur as the two delivered in the first and second innings respectively to take their side into the top four on the IPL 2022 points table. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Chasing 160 to win, Punjab Kings got off to a good start with Jonny Bairstow continuing from where he left off in the last game. He smashed 28 off just 14 deliveries with four fours and one six to give Punjab a flying start. But things soon changed for the worse for Mayank Agarwal as they started losing quick wickets. From 38/1, Punjab Kings were reduced to 82/7 and that was effectively where the game was lost from their control. Still Jitesh Sharma fought back hard, scoring 44 off 34 deliveries with three fours and four sixes. He was also assisted by Rahul Chahar (24*). Jitesh' s dismissal in the 18th over finished the game for Punjab Kings and from there, it was only a matter of time before Delhi won the match. Shardul Thakur registered his best bowling figures in the IPL, taking four wickets for 36 runs in his four overs. Delhi's spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (2/14) and Axar Patel (2/14) were absolutely on fire as they wrecked through the Punjab middle-order.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh and Sarafaraz Khan dealt Punjab a counter-attacking blow after losing David Warner off the first ball. Sarfaraz fell after an entertaining 32 off 16 but Marsh continued his fine form from the last match, scoring 63 off 47 deliveries. Liam Livingstone was Punjab's unlikely hero in this clash as he took 3/37 in his four overs.

Here are some stat highlights of the game:

#This is the first time Delhi has won back-to-back matches in IPL 2022.

This was the first golden duck for David Warner after 8 long years in IPL. It was also the third in his IPL career.

#Sarfaraz Khan completed 500 runs in IPL.

#Axar Patel took his 100th IPL wicket

#Shardul Thakur registered his best bowling figures in IPL-4/36.

Delhi Capitals now aim to continue their momentum when they take on Mumbai Indians on May 21. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, would now have to depend on other results and hope to win their last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2022 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).