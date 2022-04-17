Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clash at the DY Patil Stadium in an early weekend game, with a win helping either of these teams break into the top four. After a poor start to the campaign, Hyderabad have done well to win three matches on the bounce. Both their batting and bowling unit have clicked off late, resulting in a pretty easy win for the club. While it is never easy to bounce back in the league, Kane Williamson is doing a fantastic job as the leader of the side. For Punjab, consistency is a huge challenge. Every good result has been followed by a bad one and the team need to work on this aspect. Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 28.

Jonny Bairstow can be a game-changer for Punjab Kings in the middle order with the Englishman known for his attacking innings once he settles in. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan have provided solid starts in the power plays but against a quality attack as that of Hyderabad, they will be thoroughly tested. Liam Livingstone went out cheaply against Mumbai but we all know how brilliant he has been for Punjab Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have found a liking for chasing down scores and it will not be a surprise if Kane Williamson invites the opposition to bat should he win the toss. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram are the big names in the middle order for Hyderbad while Abhishek Sharma has been effective opening the bat with Kane Williamson. In the bowling department, T Natarajan is showing some of the form that got him an Indian berth a few seasons back. Umran Malik Wins 5th Consecutive 'Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery of the Match' Award in IPL 2022

PBKS vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 28 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the PBKS vs SRH clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

PBKS vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 28 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the PBKS vs SRH match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. Sunrisers Hyderabad, with their more balanced bowling attack, start as favourites to claim all two points from the match.

