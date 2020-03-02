Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for QUE vs LAH Clash in PSL Season 5

Jason Roy and Chris Lynn (Photo CreditsL Twitter/Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators)

Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will take on Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in match 16 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The QUE vs LAH match is scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 3, 2020 (Tuesday). The Gladiators and second in the points table with three wins out of five while Qalalandars are at the foot of the team standings after losing all of their opening three games. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match in PSL 2020, can scroll down below. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Quetta Gladiators have a chance to go level on points with Multan Sultans at the top of the table with a win in this clash. They defeated the Sultans in their last PSL encounter by 30 runs. Rilee Rossouw smashed a century in just 44 deliveries but his inning was not enough to take his side over the line for a crucial win. Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, suffered their third consecutive defeat in the competition and this time against Peshawar Zalmi. Dilbar Hussain was the pick of the Qalandar’s players’ as he bagged four wickets for just 24 runs. Rilee Rossouw Scores Fastest Century in PSL History, Twitterati All Praise For His Knock in Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE) and Azam Khan (QUE) should be your keepers for this match.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – You should go for four batsmen in your team and they must be Shane Watson (QUE), Jason Roy (QUE), Fakhar Zaman (LAH) and Chris Lynn (LAH).

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The two all-rounders in your team must be Mohammad Nawaz (QUE) and David Wiese (LAH).

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining three slots in your team must be filled by Muhammad Hasnain (QUE), Haris Rauf (LAH) and Dilbar Hussain (LAH).

Shane Watson (QUE) was brilliant in his last outing and should be selected as your captain for this encounter while Chris Lynn (LAH) will have a point to prove in this match and can be selected as your vice-captain.