Asian Games 2023 is less than three months away. The marquee event is slated to kick-start on September 23 and commence on October 8. The Continental Games will be held in Hangzhou, China. The forthcoming edition of the Asian Games would be a special one as it will be the third time that Cricket will be a part of the event. Moreover, it will mark the first occasion when India will field both men’s and women’s cricket teams in the event. 'Justice for Ruturaj Gaikwad' Perplexed Twitterati Question CSK Batsman's Exclusion After Announcement of India's Squad For West Indies T20I Series

The Board of Control in India (BCCI) will have to submit the players list to the Olympic Council of Asia by July 15 and thus, the squad for the upcoming event shall be announced soon. It has been reported that India will go with a second-string team with the ODI World Cup 2023 slated to be held later this year. Shikhar Dhawan is expected to be the leader of the troops of the Indian men’s team in the iconic event.

Moreover, InsideSport has reported that India’s squad for the Continental Games would likes of IPL sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh. Apart from the duo, Jitesh Sharma, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Tilak Varma are also likely to be on the flight to Hangzhou.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh were phenomenal in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League. Gaikwad was instrumental in Chennai Super Kings’ title triumph as he amassed a staggering tally of scored 590 runs in 16 matches in the previous edition. Rinku on the other hand, blasted 474 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in 14 games at a strike of 149.53. 'Where is Rinku Singh?' Baffled Netizens Question KKR Star's Absence After Announcement of India's T20I Squad for West Indies Tour

However, despite being sensational in IPL 2023, they were not picked for the forthcoming T20I series against West Indies. Their exclusion created a lot of buzz in social media and netizens slammed the Indian selectors for ignoring them. However, the two-star batters will have a chance to prove their mettle in the upcoming Asian Games and they would look to make it count.

