Dashing Indian opener Rohit Sharma sweated it out in nets ahead of the third Test against Australia. The Hitman recently joined the Indian squad in Melbourne after completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. Notably, he missed the previous fixtures due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the 33-year-old looks in great shape now and would be raring to take the field in whites. Rohit will also have extra responsibilities as he has been named India’s vice-captain for the remaining two Test matches.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rohit was seen polishing his batting prowess in nets. The veteran batsman showed no signs of rustiness as he played all the balls on merit. This is certainly not a great sign for Aussies as Rohit is someone who can take the game away from opposition single-handedly. Moreover, the opener has a love affair will pull shot and he’ll enjoy batting down under. Meanwhile, let’s look at how he’s gearing up for the third game. Should Rohit Sharma Replace Mayank Agarwal or Shubman Gill as Opener?

Watch Video!!

With Rohit becoming Ajinkya Rahane’s deputy, his place in the playing XI is all but inevitable. However, it will be interesting to see what combination India will opt for. While Shubman Gill impressed everyone on debut in MCG, Mayank Agarwal – who hasn’t looked in great touch – has proved his mettle in overseas Test matches and dropping him will be a harsh call.

Hence, it’s yet to be seen if Rohit will continue as an opener or will go back in the middle order. Meanwhile, the four-match series is currently poised 1-1 after the first two games. The third Test gets underway on January 7 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

