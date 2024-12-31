A batter, who is known for making comebacks, and hitting form instantly, Virat Kohli's 2024 has been nothing short of horror, for himself, and cricket fans in general. Expected to continue his ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 form, Kohli's performances went from good to worst as competitions, and series flew by, with the star batter producing flashes of brilliance on rare occasions. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Likely to be Rested For ODI Series Against England Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Report.

2024 is the third-worst performing year for Kohli in his 16-year-old career as a batter, only behind 2008 (159) and 2009 (325), and fifth overall, where the modern-day great has not crossed the 1000-run threshold across formats in a single calendar year.

Overall Batting Stats For Virat Kohli In 2024

Matches Runs 100s 50s 0s 23 655 1 2 4

ODI Batting Stats For Virat Kohli In 2024

One format from which Kohli can be excused is One-Day Internationals, where the batter appeared in just three 50-over matches for India, scoring 58 runs with one solitary fifty.

ODIs Runs 100s 50s 0s 3 58 0 1 0

T20I Batting Stats For Virat Kohli In 2024

With 2024 being the year of the ICC T20 World Cup, Kohli's form became of prime importance, which went from poor to worst, wherein the batter managed just 29 runs before the marquee event. Kohli's form went further down the barrel in the first few matches, but found some rhythm in Super Eights, and finally peaked in the T20 WC Final against South Africa, where the ace played a match-winning knock of 76, his highest T20I score this year. 2025 Year of Retirement! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Other Indian Cricketers Who Could Retire in New Year.

T20Is Runs 100s 50s 0s 10 180 0 1 3

Test Batting Stats For Virat Kohli In 2024

However, Virat Kohli’s biggest challenge was performing in Tests, where in 2024 India were scheduled to play 10 matches including multiple high-profile series against New Zealand, and Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 versus Australia. Kohli in parts, showcased glimpses of his best, here and there, notching up 40s, and a rare 70 ahead of BGT 2024, where the ace batter exhibited his class in Perth, hitting an unbeaten hundred before his form once again got torrid.

Tests Runs 100s 50s 0s 10 417 1 1 1

Ahead of this upcoming Sydney Test, ICC Champions Trophy 2024-25, and England tour, Kohli will need to go back to basics and find his old run-making form back as his performances is crucial for India's success, and his career, which is in its final phase, having retired from T20I.

