Rohit Sharma ‘Mind Blown’ As He Gives His Take on Yuzvendra Chahal’s TikTok Videos

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 03:08 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal are known to share a great bond and the two Indian cricketers never leave any opportunity to pull each other’s leg on social media. Recently, the Indian opener organized a Q/A session on Instagram in which he answered many intriguing questions of the fans. During the course, one social media user asked the Hitman to give his take on Chahal’s TikTok videos. Well, the 33-year-old didn’t write any text over his teammate’s antics but his reaction via an emoji was enough. Replying to the user, the Mumbai Indians captain posted a ‘mind-blown’ emoji which made the fans go ROFL. Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls Back Rohit Sharma After Hitman Takes a Dig at Indian Leg-Spinner’s Outfit.

Chahal’s TikTok videos became a talk of the town amid the lockdown. The leg-spinner also faced a lot of trolling over his antics in the video-making app not just by his fans by but by his teammates too. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Chris Gayle has trolled the bowler for his TikTok videos on several occasions. Of late, however, the 29-year-old hasn’t posted any TikTok videos. Nevertheless, the Indian opener is still ‘mind blown’ over his previous videos. Meanwhile, have a look at his reaction.

Screenshot of Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story:

Rohit's Reaction Over Chahal's TikTok (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, good news for the Indian cricket fans is that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has ignited the hopes on conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) later this year. Also, many reports suggested that the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is also likely to get postponed which means that IPL could well get underway in October.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

