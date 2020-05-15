KXIP's Sarfaraz Khan Distributes Food Packets to Migrant Workers in Native UP (Watch Video)

Sarfaraz Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Young Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who had a dream domestic season last year, is playing a good samaritan during the ongoing nationwide lockdown by distributing food packets to migrant workers. Sarfaraz, his younger brother Mushir and his father-cum-coach Naushad are distributing the food packets in their native village in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh to the migrant workers, who are travelling back to their respective homes. Sarfaraz, who plays for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL is stuck at his native village. Sarfaraz Khan Slams Maiden Triple Century in First-Class Cricket During UP vs Mumbai Match, Becomes 7th Mumbai Cricketer to Score 300 in Ranji Trophy.

"When we used to go to the market, we use to see scores of people travelling on the roads. And hence we decide to help them. It was my father's idea to help the migrant workers," Sarfaraz told PTI. He said that local boys from the village are also helping him and his family in their endeavour. You can watch the video of Sarfaraz Khan distributing food packet below:

His father Naushad said that they were able to distribute around 1,000 food packets so far. Each packet has an apple, banana, cake, biscuits and a water bottle. Sarfaraz has represented India at the U-19 level and has been a regular name in the Indian Premier League.

