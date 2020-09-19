Saurabh Tiwary slammed the first six of the IPL 2020 during MI vs CSK, IPL 2020. He slammed Ravindra Jadeja for a maximum during ninth over and the fans on social media went berserk with Tiwary’s six. The fans took to social media to hail the Jharkhand based cricketer. The last time Tiwary played in the Mumbai Indians’ colours was in IPL 2010 finals against the Chennai Super Kings. A decade later Tiwary is still blazing guns. Tiwary also went on to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils then). However, he was back to the Mumbai Indians since 2017. MI vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Tiwary currently looked in sublime form ever since he stepped on to the crease. However, he missed out on his half-century as made way to the pavilion on the score of 42 runs from 31 balls. But it wouldn't be wrong to say that Tiwary stood steady when the team needed the most. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock were the ones who made way to the pavilion in quick succession. Deepak Chahar scalped the wicket of Rohit Sharma and Sam Curran got rid of the MI captain. Only Tiwary stood tall amid the chaos. Thus the fans hailed him on social media. Now let's have a look at the tweets below:

There was a time when I used to be a fan of Saurabh Tiwary. It was probably the IPL in South Africa where he had a good tournament for MI. #MIvCSK #IPL2020 — Adwait Kulkarni (@I_Sherlocked) September 19, 2020

Saurabh Tiwary with the first six of #IPL2020 - whoever saw that coming! #Just2020Things #MIvCSK — Yash Jha (@jhayash) September 19, 2020

Going to be a long IPL for Jadeja if Tiwary is hitting and taking him for runs. #MIvCSK — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 19, 2020

The last time Saurabh Tiwary was playing in @mipaltan outfit against @ChennaiIPL was in IPL 2010 Final#MIvCSK — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) September 19, 2020

In case 2020 wasn’t bizarre enough, IPL 2020’s first six was by Sourabh Tiwary.#MIvCSK — Shiv (@ForwardDefence) September 19, 2020

S. Tiwari to jadeja Abhi apun khelega aur tujhe pelega#MIvCSK #MI — ᴀʙʜɪ👑 (@ABHI2COOL4SKUL) September 19, 2020

Chennai Super Kings had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Ravindra Jadeja scalped a couple of wickets. Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar got one wicket each.

