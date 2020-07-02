Legendary West Indies batsman Sir Everton Weekes has passed away at the age of 95 after prolonged illness at his Christ Church home in Barbados. Weekes, who played 48 Tests for West Indies, suffered a heart attack in June last year and since then had been keeping ill. Weekes was known as one of the three W’s who were instrumental in changing the face of West Indies cricket. Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell were the other two in famous three W’s. West Indies Coach Phil Simmons Attends Funeral on England Tour, CWI Board Member Calls for His Removal.

Weekes made his debut against England in 1947-48, and in 1995 he was knighted. In Tests, the right-handed batsman scored 4455 runs with 15 centuries and 19 half-centuries at an average of 58.61. His highest score was 207 against India in 1953 at Port of Spain. He played his last Test against Pakistan in 1958. Weekes would bowl occasional leg-break and one Test wicket against his name as well.

West Indies Cricket mourned the loss of a legend and wrote, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace.”

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RnwoJkhjPd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2020

VVS Laxman Mourns the Loss

Heard about the passing away of West Indies legend , Sir Everton Weekes. He was one of the greats of the game My condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/eQQo3QXN7F — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 1, 2020

Kirk Edwards Offers Condolences

My deepest condolences goes out to the Weekes family. Such a great man! Sleep well legend 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/FlsPafIjg0 — Kirk Edwards (@Edical30) July 1, 2020

Weekes appeared in 152 first-class fixtures as well. He is the only Test cricketer to score five consecutive centuries (one against England and four against India).

