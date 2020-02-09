South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI 2020: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for SA vs ENG Clash From Johannesburg

South Africa U19 Batsman in Action (Photo Credits: Twiiter)

South Africa will hope to seal the series when they take on England in the 3rd and final ODI match of the series already leading 1-0. South Africa vs England 3rd ODI match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa, powered by a superb batting performance, beat England by 7 wickets in the 1st ODI match, while 2nd match was washed out due to rain. A win in the 3rd ODI will be a perfect start for the newly appointed South Africa ODI captain Quinton de Kock, who started his tenure as the permanent ODI captain with a hundred in the first game. Both teams will also hope the rain gods keep away from the Wanderers. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live score updates and latest scorecard for the SA vs ENG 3rd ODI match, should scroll down. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

A win in the first ODI brought some respite for South Africa after the battering they received in the Test series. And a victory in the 3rd and final ODI match will not only seal the series but will also turn respite into joy for the Proteas, who – the last time they played an ODI – were knocked out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. England are the world champions but have spoken of testing their bench strength and giving the fringe players more game time after fielding the same XI for the opening two matches. South Africa vs England 3rd ODI Latest Scorecard.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan.

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Patrick Brown.