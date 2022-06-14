Sri Lanka and Australia meet in the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series after the T20Is. Australia won the T20I series 2-1 and now will be looking to spread their dominance further on the tour. The five-game ODI series is not part of the ODI Super League. Meanwhile, if you are looking for SL vs AUS live streaming online and TV telecast details of first ODI then continue reading. SL v AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI 2022 in Kandy.

Australia named their playing XI for the series opener with the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins returning to the ODI set up. The visitors had some injury concerns in the bowling department with Mitchell Starc ruled out.

When and Where is SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2022?

The SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2022 takes place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday). The SL vs AUS ODI match has a start time of 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2022?

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2022. The SL vs AUS 1st ODI live telecast will be available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2022?

With Sony having the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of SL vs AUS 1st ODI will be available on SonyLIV. You can access SonyLIV’s website or mobile app for live streaming of SL vs AUS.

