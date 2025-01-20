Steve Smith is set to lead Australia in the side's upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka, starting later this month. Smith sustained an elbow injury during the Big Bash League 2024-25 match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder while throwing a ball from the outfield. Australia Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series Announced: Steve Smith Named Interim Captain As Pat Cummins Rested, Nathan McSweeney Returns.

As reported by Cricbuzz, Cricket Australia (CA) have cleared the 35-year-old player after a stringent medical review, who will now rejoin the Test squad, and soon fly off to Dubai to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. Smith suffered the injury on his already operated elbow, which has been causing troubles for the batter from time to time. The unorthodox batter is replacing regular captain Pat Cummins, who is missing out due to being on a paternity break.

With Smith cleared, the only other player, whose fitness remains a doubt is Matthew Kuhnemann, who injured his thumb while fielding off his bowling during a BBL 2024-25 match.

Meanwhile, Australia have named a strong 16-member side for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which includes players like Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, and Mitchell Starc despite having qualified for the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Final against South Africa.

The first SL vs AUS Test 2025 starts on January 29 at Galle, which will be followed by the second and final contest on February 6, taking place at the same venue.

