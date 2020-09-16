Fast bowlers love the sight of stumps going cartwheeling after getting smashed by their fiery delivery. On most occasions, the stump falls on the ground after some rotations. Recently, however, cricket fans witnessed a stump defying the laws of physics, standing still after getting hit by a ball. The incident took place during the Caledonian Highlanders vs Eastern Knights match in Scotland’s T20 Blitz. The Knights got off to a brilliant start while batting first with the side crossing the 100-run mark inside seven overs. However, the eighth over of the game saw something which probably never happened in cricket. Scotland Cricketer Matthew Cross Stuns Fans With Amazing Trick Shot Video.

A pacer named Cameron came steaming in and delivered a thunderbolt which pierced the defences of the batsman and rattled the stumps. The pace on the delivery made the leg stump do some rounds after getting uprooted. However, instead of falling in the ground, the stump stood still and left every shocked. Have a look at the bizarre dismissal. Roger Federer Shows Off His 'Trick Shots.'

Watch Video:

A cartwheeling stump that finishes standing up, what a sight 😍😍@CalyHighlanders pic.twitter.com/AwSsdQxgbJ — Bowled Mate. (@BowledMate_) September 14, 2020

Speaking of the game, the Knights scored 198/8 in their allotted 20 overs with Hairs, the batsman who got dismissed in the above video, being the top scorer with 63 runs. For Caledonian Highlanders, Cameron was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/19.

While chasing the mammoth target, Kyle Coetzer played some brilliant shots early in the innings but got dismissed after scoring 43. Following his ouster, the Highlanders never were able to keep up with the required run rate, and the wickets also fell regularly. Eventually, they were restricted to 187/9, and Eastern Knights registered an 11-run victory.

