India WTC Final Qualification Scenarios: How can the India national cricket team qualify for the ICC WTC 2023-25 final if it loses the Melbourne Test? This question might arise in the minds of fans after Rohit Sharma and co put up a disappointing batting performance in their first innings. In pursuit of a mammoth total of 474 set by Australia, India were reduced to 244/7 at lunch on Day 3 and will need an incredible effort with bat from here on to ensure that this game doesn't end in a loss. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is locked at 1-1 after the third Test in Brisbane finished in a draw. So how will a defeat or a draw impact India's chances of qualifying for the ICC WTC 2023-25 final?

India were in pole position to make it to what would have been a third consecutive WTC final after whitewashing Bangladesh 2-0 at home. But a shock 0-3 clean sweep at the hands of New Zealand, that too at home, put Rohit Sharma and co in a spot of bother heading into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia, a tour which was expected to be pretty difficult despite India winning on the last two occasions. With South Africa and Australia ahead on the ICC WTC 2023-25 points table, let's see how India can qualify for the WTC final if the Melbourne Test ends in a draw or a defeat for the visitors. ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Points Table Updated.

India's WTC Final Qualification Scenario if it Loses IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test

India's chances of qualifying for the ICC WTC 2023-25 final will take a massive hit if Rohit Sharma and co suffer a defeat in the Melbourne Test. A loss in the Boxing Day Test would mean that India will have just one more game--the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 to try and remain alive in the race to make it to the ICC WTC 2023-25 final. If India manage to draw the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-2 after losing the Melbourne or Sydney Test matches, then they will not have their fate in their own hands. A loss in the MCG Test will take India's Point Percentage (PCT) to 52.78. It would mean that India will have to secure a win in Sydney to stay alive in the WTC 2023-25 final race.

India's WTC Final Qualification Scenario if IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Ends in Draw

If the IND vs AUS Melbourne Test ends in a draw, then India will have to win the Sydney Test, the last match of their WTC cycle which won't be enough as they would want other results to go their way. A draw in the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test would mean that India at best can secure a 2-2 draw in the BGT 2024-25, which will take their PCT to 55.26, which won't be enough to ensure a spot in the WTC 2023-25 final, with Australia and South Africa still ahead. The Aussies next play Sri Lanka and they will need to win atleast one match of the two-game series to ensure a spot in the WTC final.

If India lose the Sydney Test or if it ends in a draw, India's chances of qualifying for the WTC final is effectively over. South Africa, currently top of the ICC WTC 2024-25 final standings, will need to win just one out of their two Tests against Pakistan to make a maiden appearance in the ICC WTC final.

