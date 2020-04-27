Suresh Raina Backs Rishabh Pant’s Quality, Says He Is As Dominant As Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag

suresh raina and rishabh pant (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rishabh Pant is one of the most explosive cricketers in world cricket right now and was considered as the natural replacement of MS Dhoni in the Indian national team. But the youngster has been under immense criticism in recent times and inconsistent performances with the bat and behind the stumps has seen him lose his place to KL Rahul in the team. However, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina believes that the 22-year-old is a top cricketer and reminds him of some of the great players. Rohit Sharma Slams Media While Defending Rishabh Pant, Says ‘Media Should Think Before Writing Something’.

With no cricketing action on the cards, sports stars have been fairly active on social media and sharing their day-to-day activities with the fans. Recently Suresh Raina joined Yuzvendra Chahal for a chat on Instagram where the due discusses a wide array of topics. ‘Feels Like AB de Villiers Was Born in India’: Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal Heap Praises on RCB Batsman.

During their chat, veteran Raina complimented Rishabh Pant’s quality stating that he is as dominant as the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and many more. ‘For me, he is a top cricketer, a very strong player. When he plays it makes me happy. He is as dominant as batting greats like Yuvraj, Sachin, Sehwag and Dravid’ Raina said to Chahal about the young wicket-keeper.

Rishabh Pant has represented the national side in all three formats of the game but has been unable to secure a starting spot in the team. During India’s tour of New Zealand, Pant was replaced by KL Rahul behind the stumps and is now the side’s first choice.