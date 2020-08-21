Suresh Raina hung up his boots from international cricket just after MS Dhoni retired on August 15, 2020. The Chennai Super Kings left-hander had received an appreciation letter from PM Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister of India had said that he would refrain from using the word retirement because he is too young and energetic to hang up his boots so early. The letter further read that the generations will remember the contribution made by Suresh Raina. The CSK left-hander has now responded to the letter and thanked the PM for the gesture. In a statement to ANI, the former Indian cricketer said that he accepts the letter with gratitude. MS Dhoni Retires From International Cricket, Suresh Raina Follows His Footsteps.

In the statement, Raina said, "When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by people of this country & country’s PM. Thank you, PM for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude." Check out his statement below.

When we play, we give our blood & sweat for nation. No better appreciation than being loved by people of this country & country's PM. Thank you PM for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude: Suresh Raina (file pic) responds to PM's letter to him pic.twitter.com/rDf1Q0xZDz — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Just after MS Dhoni retired from international cricket, Suresh Raina also took to social media to announce the same and informed his fans that he would be hanging up his boots. No sooner the two stalwarts retired wishes and congratulatory messages started pouring from the netizens.

