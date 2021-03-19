The BCCI has announced an 18-member squad for the matches against England. The three-match ODI between India and England is all set to begin on March 23, 2021. The 50-over matches will be held behind closed doors in Pune and ahead of the games and ahead of the matches, team the BCCI announced the squad for the three-game series. Suryakumar Yadav who scored a half-century in his debut last night against England, has been included in the series. BCCI Announces ODI Team Against England, Suryakumar Yadav Included in 18-Member Squad.

Ishan Kisha who had also scored a half-century in the T20I series has not found a place in the ODI matches. Newly-wedded Jasprit Bumrah will be away from the ODI matches. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja who had been injured are yet to recover fully and are not a part of the squad. T Natarajan has also been included in the squad. Virat Kohli will continue to be the captain of the side.

Now, let's have a look at the team below:

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur. — BCCI (@BCCI) March 19, 2021

Currently, India is playing the five-match T20I series against England. The series stands on 2-2. The final match of the series will be played on March 20, 2021.

